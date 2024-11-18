Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 432,454 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

