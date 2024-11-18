Semus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Boeing Stock a Buy? 5 Pros and 1 Big Risk to Watch in 2024
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Palantir Stock Surges After Announcing Move to the NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.