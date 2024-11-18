Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $113,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ford Motor by 456.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.