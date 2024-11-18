Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $528.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $544.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.