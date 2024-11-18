Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NKE opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

