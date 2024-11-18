Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Senior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Senior Stock Performance

Senior Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

