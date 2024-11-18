Senseonics’ (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

