Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

SRTS stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $125.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.