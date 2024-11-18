Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Declines By 5.5%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 35.12 on Monday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of 35.12 and a one year high of 35.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.81.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

