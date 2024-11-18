Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 14.4%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -1.40. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

