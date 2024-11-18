Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Decreases By 10.6%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDN remained flat at $5.20 on Monday. 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $897.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

