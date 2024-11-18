Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Increases By 14.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 25,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.63 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

