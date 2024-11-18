Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Increases By 13.5%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CISO Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CISO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.13. 38,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,536. CISO Global has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

