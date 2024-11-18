Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increases By 9.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 296,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $565,050. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

