Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rises By 7.9%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,351.4 days.

Computershare Price Performance

CMSQF stock remained flat at $18.85 during midday trading on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903. Computershare has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

