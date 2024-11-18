Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rises By 7.9%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,351.4 days.
Computershare Price Performance
CMSQF stock remained flat at $18.85 during midday trading on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903. Computershare has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.
Computershare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.