Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Grows By 5.3%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 746,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,860.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of Energean stock remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Monday. Energean has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

