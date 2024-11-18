Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Drops By 7.9%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,202,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 7,821,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72,024.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$0.90.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

