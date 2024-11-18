Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Expands By 12.5%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 1,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
