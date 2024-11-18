Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Drops By 8.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 1,394,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,842. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 127,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,658 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

