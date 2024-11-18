Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expands By 13.8%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,715,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 193.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 24.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 407,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 43,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

