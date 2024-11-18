Short Interest in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Drops By 13.3%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 424,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 96,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,368. The firm has a market cap of $877.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares in the company, valued at $533,153.50. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.