Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Declines By 6.0%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,810,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 30,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 297,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 243,363 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 475,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 731,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.