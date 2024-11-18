Short Interest in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Drops By 9.4%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 647,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. IAC has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $938.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

