Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Expands By 10.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. New Street Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $42.45.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

