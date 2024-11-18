Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Grows By 9.4%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.3 %

IBKR stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.61. 986,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.23. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.