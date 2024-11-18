Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Decreases By 14.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of JMIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
