Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Decreases By 14.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 802.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 127,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

