Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Rises By 5.3%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HNW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.16. 33,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,693. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $12.54.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.