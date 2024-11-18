Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Rises By 5.3%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HNW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.16. 33,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,693. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

