Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Purchased by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 479,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 322,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139,265 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SVOL stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.