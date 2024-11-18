Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.4 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

