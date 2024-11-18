SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,528,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 374,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.