SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,528,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 374,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Boeing Stock a Buy? 5 Pros and 1 Big Risk to Watch in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.