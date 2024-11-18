Spectral Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $113.06 million and $7.53 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectral has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectral token can now be bought for approximately $10.93 or 0.00012082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,325.44 or 0.99801391 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,907.11 or 0.99339183 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Profile

Spectral was first traded on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 11.47764788 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,353,216.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

