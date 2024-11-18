Spectral Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $113.06 million and $7.53 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectral has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectral token can now be bought for approximately $10.93 or 0.00012082 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,325.44 or 0.99801391 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,907.11 or 0.99339183 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Spectral Profile
Spectral was first traded on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.
Buying and Selling Spectral
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.