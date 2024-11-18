Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $14 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.44 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

