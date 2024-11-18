Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $120.86 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $882.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

