Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

