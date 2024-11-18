Spire Appoints New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

On November 14, 2024, Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced changes in its executive leadership. The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Adam W. Woodard, aged 53, as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Timothy W. Krick, aged 50, as the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 1, 2025. At the same time, Steven P. Rasche, the current Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer, will retire but continue as a Senior Adviser until April 1, 2025.

Woodard has an extensive background, having served as Spire’s Vice President and Treasurer since 2018. He also assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer for Spire’s utility businesses in 2019. Prior to joining Spire, Woodard accumulated 21 years of experience in the investment banking division of A.G. Edwards & Sons, later known as Wells Fargo Securities, focusing on providing financial advice and solutions to energy sector companies.

On the other hand, Krick, who has been the Vice President and Controller at Spire since 2017, brings valuable financial experience to the position. Before joining Spire in 2014, Krick spent 14 years working in finance at Sigma Aldrich.

There are no family ties between Woodard or Krick and any of Spire’s directors or executive officers. Furthermore, there are no disclosed transactions requiring reporting under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, and there are no undisclosed arrangements influencing their appointments.

Woodard’s compensation package includes various components such as an annual base salary of $401,805, an annual cash incentive bonus, and an equity grant. Likewise, Krick’s compensation package comprises an annual base salary of $296,852, an annual cash incentive bonus, and an equity grant, among other benefits.

Spire also issued a news release confirming the appointments of Woodard and Krick, along with the retirement of Mr. Rasche. The full text of the press release can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing.

Spire continues to reinforce its executive team, aiming to maintain financial stability and drive strategic growth initiatives moving forward.

For further details, readers are encouraged to refer to the complete 8-K filing available on the SEC’s website.

