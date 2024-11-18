Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys 15,000 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,845,800. This trade represents a 0.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stadium Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 11,540 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $146,673.40.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 22,000 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $304,920.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 25,325 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $377,342.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 400 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,684.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 36,097 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $472,509.73.

On Thursday, October 31st, Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 59,011 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $816,122.13.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. 450,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,981. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 4.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

