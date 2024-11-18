Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stagwell by 59.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Stagwell by 25.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 370.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
