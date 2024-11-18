StockNews.com Downgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Buy

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 1,433,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,013. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChromaDex

In other news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 322.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

