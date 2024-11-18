StockNews.com Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

TCPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 533,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,872. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Tseng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at $158,552.67. This trade represents a 40.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,153.70. This trade represents a 23.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,875 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 190.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

