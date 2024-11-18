StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,067 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.26% of StoneCo worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

StoneCo Stock Down 1.1 %

StoneCo stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

