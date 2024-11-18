StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

StoneCo stock remained flat at $9.76 during midday trading on Monday. 1,359,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,760. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

