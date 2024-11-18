Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $57,581.97 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.25 or 0.03410026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00038623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

