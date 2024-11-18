Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Aviso Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $513.08 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $464.17 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.43 and a 200-day moving average of $582.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

