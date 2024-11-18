Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 102.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 986,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,125,000 after acquiring an additional 498,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $169.54 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

