Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 50.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its position in Danaher by 9.0% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 45,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day moving average is $260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $206.30 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.