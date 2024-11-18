Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

