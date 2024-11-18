Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

