Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUN. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SUN opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

