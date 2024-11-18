Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 1715635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

