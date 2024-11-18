SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) vs. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Financial Survey

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and SVB Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $94.12 million 2.61 $25.00 million $4.52 11.40 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chemung Financial and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 14.56% 10.60% 0.78% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chemung Financial beats SVB Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

